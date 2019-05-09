Kalam Polo (Persian Cabbage and Rice)

Good recipe except for the amount of cinnamon and there is no ginger in Persian cooking. I grew up eating and making this rice. Another alternative is adding some tomato juice instead of water and have the base with tomatoes.
This was pretty good, and I honestly think it made way more than 4 servings. I'd increase the salt & pepper, otherwise it ends up tasting like cinnamon oatmeal. We ate this with Shirazi salad as suggested, and my husband really liked mixing the rice with some of the dressing from the salad.
Also the recipe only uses 1/4 of the saffron brew it makes, so I would decrease the amount made, or else have a plan for how to use the rest. I could only find saffron threads, so I used the whole container (0.01 oz Badia Saffron Pure Selected)
