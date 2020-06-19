Grandma's Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake

This is hands-down my all-time favorite cake! I fell in love making it after my grandmother shared the recipe with me. This cake is super quick, easy, and fun to make! Definitely recommend this for first time bakers and anyone else who would love to take a bite out of a delicious chocolate Texas sheet cake.
We followed all the instructions but it turned out terrible even though we sprayed the pan it still stuck to it. It took us an extra 30 minutes to bake it and it still wasn’t completely cooked through. We could hardly taste the chocolate it tastes watered down. It tastes as sad as it looks and my friends are crying. I made this acc just for this review but the cake was not it.
What a moist cake! I made the recipe as instructed but added chopped pecans on top. The cake itself is not too sweet but with the very sweet topping creates a perfect combination. This was a super easy recipe and my first cake from scratch. Will make it again. It got a silent reaction because my family was too busy inhaling this cake.
So amazing! I accidentally only put 1/2 cup of butter in the cake and I don’t know if it needed another 1/2 cup. It was delicious! I also added 1/4 tsp of salt to the icing because it was very sweet. I will definitely be baking this one again!
I made this cake for my husband’s birthday last weekend. It was so good I made it again this weekend. I too had to double the cook time before it was done. This time I doubled the frosting recipe and added 1/2 t cinnamon and a cup of pecans. Delicious.
This is exactly the recipe my mom used when I was growing up and I used for my kids and now my grandkids. They always ask for Nana's Texas cake on their birthdays. I just moved and I have lost my recipe cards. Thank you for saving me!!! LoL
Everything tastes great, but I had quite a mess using my 10 x 15 inch pan! I had cake baking over the sides and frosting everywhere! If you have a larger sheet pan, I suggest you go up to that size, I know I will if I make this again.
None of these recipes include the key ingredient that makes this cake distinctive: cinnamon. The cake originated as “Chocolate Dream Cake” and was introduced by Gladiola Flour on the backs of its bag in the 1950’s. The original recipe our grandmothers in Texas made calls for 1 tsp of cinnamon added with the dry ingredients. Also, the cake can be baked in a 9X13x2” pan as well. 400 degrees for 35-40 min or until cake tester comes out clean. Be careful not to overbake or you will get a burned taste. This cake picked up the name “Texas Dream Cake,” and other versions of “Texas ____ Cake,” because of its Texas origins.
I worried a 13 X 9 wouldn't be the be able to hold all the batter but it did! This cake is amazing but the frosting brings it all together. It is not too sweet not too rich but is just right & is so simple to make. And make again & again.
After making this moist, delicious, and oh so chocolate cake I told myself not to ever make it again for my household as we could not stop eating it. The only change I made was to sprinkle chopped walnuts on the top.
This is the exact recipe used by Grandmother, Mother and now me. It was handed down "hand written from Grandma(1902-1988) as the Texas Sheet Cake. Our frosting is a little bit different and it includes chopped pecans. Great tasting, easy to make, cake. Always a family/friends crowd pleaser.
