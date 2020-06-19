Grandma's Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake

4.6
40 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is hands-down my all-time favorite cake! I fell in love making it after my grandmother shared the recipe with me. This cake is super quick, easy, and fun to make! Definitely recommend this for first time bakers and anyone else who would love to take a bite out of a delicious chocolate Texas sheet cake.

Recipe by Bekah Miller

Gallery

Credit: Bekah Miller
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 10x15-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10x15-inch cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine butter, water, and cocoa powder for cake in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook until butter has melted and mixture comes to a boil. Remove from the heat and cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, mix flour, sugar, and salt together in a large bowl. Beat buttermilk, eggs, baking soda, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl.

  • Add melted butter mixture to the flour mixture, then add buttermilk-egg mixture and beat until thoroughly combined. Pour into the prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Remove cake from the oven and cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine butter, milk, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract for the frosting in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until butter melts, then stir in powdered sugar. Spread frosting over the warm cake.

Cook's Note:

Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) if you are using a dark-coated pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 169.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022