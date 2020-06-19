Vanilla Cupcakes from Scratch

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick and easy recipe for cupcakes from scratch! Frost as desired after cupcakes have cooled.

By Janine S.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line two 12-cup muffin tins with paper liners.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together into a bowl. Whisk milk, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl.

  • Beat sugar, butter, and shortening together in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Mix in flour mixture. Add milk mixture and beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Increase speed to high and beat until smooth, about 2 minutes. Fill the prepared muffin cups 1/2 full with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 20 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 182.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Maddie
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2020
I think it was perfect I love the cupcakes! Read More
Vivian
Rating: 4 stars
08/18/2020
I love these cupcakes! I added a little extra vanilla and mini chocolate chips. They are very moist and soft. But the cupcake was dense. Read More
Mrpaulet
Rating: 3 stars
04/07/2020
Good but not great Read More
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2021
Delicious and easy. I had to increase the bake time, but no other issues. Read More
