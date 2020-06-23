Grilled Tex-Mex Fish Tacos

These grilled tacos combine two of our favorite foods, fish and Tex-Mex. They remind us of living on the Texas Gulf Coast. Now that we live in Colorado I have to make all our favorite seafood and Mexican dishes to our liking! Serve with creamy slaw and add avocado slices or any favorite taco toppings.
The spread was fantastic, and I used 2 good-sized Chipotle peppers to get the spice factor for my husband and me. We used the leftover spread as a dip for chips. I cut the spices way down on the fish so that my kids could eat it. I used a George Foreman grill to cook it on, and that worked nicely. Thanks for the recipe.
