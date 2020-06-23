Grilled Tex-Mex Fish Tacos

These grilled tacos combine two of our favorite foods, fish and Tex-Mex. They remind us of living on the Texas Gulf Coast. Now that we live in Colorado I have to make all our favorite seafood and Mexican dishes to our liking! Serve with creamy slaw and add avocado slices or any favorite taco toppings.

By Mountain Girl

Credit: Tammy Lynn

Ingredients

Chipotle Spread:

Directions

  • Mix 1/4 cup olive oil, chili powder, Mexican oregano, cumin, chipotle powder, salt, coriander, lime zest, and lime juice together in a gallon-sized zip-top bag. Add tilapia and toss gently until well coated. Marinate for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

  • Meanwhile, combine cream cheese, yogurt, garlic, chipotle in adobo, and cumin for spread in a bowl. Set aside.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Coat a grill basket with 2 tablespoons olive oil; place fish into the prepared basket.

  • Cook the fish on the preheated grill just until it flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes.

  • Serve on warm tortillas with chipotle spread.

Cook's Notes:

You can use any mild white fish--tilapia, cod, sole, etc. You may also substitute shrimp.

You can use 1 finely chopped chipotle pepper in adobo sauce instead of 1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder. For the spread, you can use 1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder instead of chipotle peppers in adobo.

You can use light sour cream instead of plain yogurt, and flour tortillas instead of corn, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 62.5mg; sodium 591.1mg. Full Nutrition
