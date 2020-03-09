Grilled Swordfish and Pineapple Kebabs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 216.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 25.4g 51 %
carbohydrates: 15.2g 5 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 11.3g
fat: 5.8g 9 %
saturated fat: 1.4g 7 %
cholesterol: 44.3mg 15 %
vitamin a iu: 355.6IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 15.8mg 122 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 33 %
vitamin c: 53.9mg 90 %
folate: 20.4mcg 5 %
calcium: 46.3mg 5 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 68.3mg 24 %
potassium: 528.8mg 15 %
sodium: 1481.8mg 59 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 52.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved