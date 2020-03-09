Grilled Swordfish and Pineapple Kebabs

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Exotic and sweet grilled swordfish kebabs.

By MICHELLE0011

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 kebabs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bamboo skewers in a shallow bowl, cover with water, and soak for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cut swordfish into 16 cubes. Place in a bowl, add 1/3 cup teriyaki sauce, and toss to coat. Place pineapple in another bowl, add chili-garlic sauce, and toss to coat. Marinate fish and pineapple at room temperature for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Cut green pepper into 16 pieces.

  • Thread each skewer with fish, pineapple, and bell pepper pieces.

  • Cook kebabs on the preheated grill until fish is just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

  • Sprinkle kebabs with sesame seeds. Serve with remaining teriyaki sauce for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 1481.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022