Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 431.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.1g 10 %
carbohydrates: 62.3g 20 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 40g
fat: 19.3g 30 %
saturated fat: 5.4g 27 %
cholesterol: 35.9mg 12 %
vitamin a iu: 200.6IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 2.7mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 54.6mcg 14 %
calcium: 127.2mg 13 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 23.4mg 8 %
potassium: 134.4mg 4 %
sodium: 289.2mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 29 %
calories from fat: 173.4
