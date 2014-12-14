Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake

These cinnamon streusel coffee cakes are perfect for a potluck brunch.

By patriciafulda

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch round cakes
Ingredients

Streusel Filling:
Cake Batter:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans.

  • Combine brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon in a bowl; mix with an electric mixer until sugar clumps are broken up. Add melted butter; mix until thoroughly blended. Stir in pecans by hand. Set filling aside.

  • Blend sifted flour, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Combine sugar, shortening, and egg in a second large bowl; mix with an electric mixer until thoroughly combined. Add milk and mix on low speed. Stir in dry ingredients.

  • Spread 1/4 of the batter into each of the prepared cakes pan and spread 1/4 of the streusel filling over each. Repeat once more, spreading layers evenly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Do not use margarine in place of butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 62.3g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 35.9mg; sodium 289.2mg. Full Nutrition
