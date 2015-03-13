Homemade Vegan Browning Sauce

A substitute for the famous browning sauce. I use all vegan and gluten-free ingredients. I made this up to use for pot roast. It can be used anywhere Kitchen Bouquet® is required or just to make tasty gravies. Add 1 tablespoon to recipes calling for browning sauce. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Add a little oil on top and it will keep longer.

By Buckwheat Queen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 1/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1/2 cup water in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add brown sugar and stir until fully dissolved. Add broth powder and stir until completely combined.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in remaining water, 1 tablespoon at a time, stirring constantly until sauce is thick. Simmer, stirring often, until reduced to desired consistency.

Cook's Note:

I use homemade, low-sodium broth powder in mine, but the popular prepared brands work just as well. It will offset your sodium though.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.7g; sodium 63.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022