Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Rating: 4.87 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Large or small, these triple chocolate cookies are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Refrigerating the batter for 48 hours before baking is ideal, as this allows the dough to fully form its flavor.

By Josh Graham

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, butter, white sugar, and salt in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until a creamy, deep brown mixture forms. Add egg and vanilla; beat until mixture lightens and becomes smooth, 10 to 15 seconds.

  • Mix flour and baking soda together in a separate bowl. Add slowly to the wet ingredients until mostly incorporated, but some white traces of flour remain. Fold in milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate using a spatula, not the mixer. Cover the dough and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 48 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) when ready to bake.

  • Divide cold dough into 2 1/4-ounce portions and place on a cookie sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges start to look golden brown and crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Do not overbake; the centers will not look fully done. Cool until cookies are set, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For huge cookies, divide the dough into 5 portions and bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 41.5mg; sodium 310.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Reviews:
Yoly
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2020
I refrigerated my dough for 24 hours. I scooped out 1.25 oz balls placing them 2" apart on a parchment lined cookie sheet (the recipe does not specify how far apart or to line cookie sheet). I baked them for exactly 12 minutes and cooled them on the sheet on a wire rack. They spread quite a bit producing a very thin cookie. A tasty addition to these cookies would be chopped nuts. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Ridge McGovern
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2020
Really Good!!! Read More
Stephan Orneus
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2020
Nice a fluffy Read More
Alivia Young
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2020
good Read More
SadlyWritten
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2020
It's really good, but the proportion of chocolate chips to dough is way off, for anyone baking this, I suggest you try to cut down on the chocolate chips, or, the of course better option as it means more food, increase the amount of dough, I know it takes some math, but it'll be worth it, trust me. Read More
Takovia M
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2020
Great recipe, they came out moist and chewy!! Read More
vikicooks
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2020
Delicious recipe! I have made them twice this week. The first time I refrigerated the dough, the second time I didn’t and couldn’t tell the difference. I have been making a different recipe for chocolate chip cookies for years and decided to try a new one. I’m so glad I did. The only thing I changed was leaving out the white chocolate chips. Not a fan. Next time I will double the recipe but keep the chocolate ratio the same as for a single recipe. Read More
Joy
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2020
Liked this recipe except for the size of the cookies. I made two rolled logs, put them in the fridge for 48 hours, cut them in haly and they were perfect. 2 1/4 ozs is way too big. I get more cookies for my buck! Read More
Wendy Vican
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2021
Absolutely no words for how good these cookies are!!!!!! So easy too! Can’t wait to bring these to work tomorrow! Read More
