Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookies

I refrigerated my dough for 24 hours. I scooped out 1.25 oz balls placing them 2" apart on a parchment lined cookie sheet (the recipe does not specify how far apart or to line cookie sheet). I baked them for exactly 12 minutes and cooled them on the sheet on a wire rack. They spread quite a bit producing a very thin cookie. A tasty addition to these cookies would be chopped nuts. Thanks for the recipe.
It's really good, but the proportion of chocolate chips to dough is way off, for anyone baking this, I suggest you try to cut down on the chocolate chips, or, the of course better option as it means more food, increase the amount of dough, I know it takes some math, but it'll be worth it, trust me.
Great recipe, they came out moist and chewy!!
Delicious recipe! I have made them twice this week. The first time I refrigerated the dough, the second time I didn’t and couldn’t tell the difference. I have been making a different recipe for chocolate chip cookies for years and decided to try a new one. I’m so glad I did. The only thing I changed was leaving out the white chocolate chips. Not a fan. Next time I will double the recipe but keep the chocolate ratio the same as for a single recipe.
Liked this recipe except for the size of the cookies. I made two rolled logs, put them in the fridge for 48 hours, cut them in haly and they were perfect. 2 1/4 ozs is way too big. I get more cookies for my buck!
Absolutely no words for how good these cookies are!!!!!! So easy too! Can’t wait to bring these to work tomorrow!