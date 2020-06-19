Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookies

1 of 10

Rating: 4 stars I refrigerated my dough for 24 hours. I scooped out 1.25 oz balls placing them 2" apart on a parchment lined cookie sheet (the recipe does not specify how far apart or to line cookie sheet). I baked them for exactly 12 minutes and cooled them on the sheet on a wire rack. They spread quite a bit producing a very thin cookie. A tasty addition to these cookies would be chopped nuts. Thanks for the recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Really Good!!!

Rating: 5 stars Nice a fluffy

Rating: 5 stars good

Rating: 4 stars It's really good, but the proportion of chocolate chips to dough is way off, for anyone baking this, I suggest you try to cut down on the chocolate chips, or, the of course better option as it means more food, increase the amount of dough, I know it takes some math, but it'll be worth it, trust me.

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe, they came out moist and chewy!!

Rating: 5 stars Delicious recipe! I have made them twice this week. The first time I refrigerated the dough, the second time I didn’t and couldn’t tell the difference. I have been making a different recipe for chocolate chip cookies for years and decided to try a new one. I’m so glad I did. The only thing I changed was leaving out the white chocolate chips. Not a fan. Next time I will double the recipe but keep the chocolate ratio the same as for a single recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Liked this recipe except for the size of the cookies. I made two rolled logs, put them in the fridge for 48 hours, cut them in haly and they were perfect. 2 1/4 ozs is way too big. I get more cookies for my buck!