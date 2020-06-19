Thin and Crispy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Rating: 4.71 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I tried to combine recipes to come up with a cookie that tastes like Tate's Bake Shop cookies. The published Tate's recipe on YouTube does not taste like the cookies you buy in the store in the green bag. This is the closest I've come to simulating the oatmeal raisin flavor. This is not a thick cakey cookie but a thin, crisp, lighter version.

By Abracadabra

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Mix 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a bowl.

  • Place cold butter in a microwave-safe bowl and heat until soft, but not melted, 20 to 30 seconds. Add brown sugar and white sugar; mix with a metal whisk or spoon for 45 seconds. Add egg, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix for 20 seconds. Pour in dry ingredients and mix for 10 to 20 seconds. Fold in oats and raisins for 30 seconds.

  • Roll cookie dough into small balls, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Space cookie balls 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops are golden brown and edges are crisp, 13 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Make sure you don't overmix the cookie dough. I don't use an electric mixer because it overmixes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 6g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 135.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Barb B.
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2020
My new favorite cookie! I followed the directions almost exactly (I didn’t have nutmeg, so I rounded my teaspoon of cinnamon). They were exactly what I was looking for! Flat, crispy, and chewy!! Would highly recommend! Read More
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Joann
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2020
Best cookies I’ve ever made. Followed the recipe with no changes. Be sure to keep the balls 3 inches apart. Got exactly the 30 as stated. Read More
FTWAY2
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2020
My new favorite cookie! First attempt did not turn out as thin as I was expecting but who cares, it was delicious and crispy. I flattened a little before baking and will flatten a little more next time. Read More
Frank A
Rating: 3 stars
12/01/2020
It was good but NOT CRISPY. Maybe I made the cookie too thick. I recommend you make the cookie as thin as possible or it will be chewy and not crispy. Read More
Advertisement
The Occasional Baker
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2020
Do not over mix it. If your cookies seem too thick this is probably the reason. These are just delicious--plan on making some to share as they are too good to keep in the house. If you do accidentally over mix, let the dough rest, and/or add the remaining 2T butter. Read More
woodlightingdesign
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2021
Best crispy oatmeal raisin cookies I've ever had Read More
Karla Harmer
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2021
These were thin, crispy, and full of flavor. The nutmeg and cinnamon was the right ingredient. Read More
Advertisement
Pat
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2021
These cookies are so good! I used 1/2 tsp more cinnamon and nutmeg to add a bit more flavor. Love the crunchiness! Read More
ira goldman
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2020
as a Tates cookie eater from the orginal bakery on Long Island I thought these were great. A little chewier so next time I'll flatten them a little before baking. Also didn't have salted butter so used unsalted. Not sure if it would have made a difference. These are now my go to cookies when I need a fix. Read More
Steven Baratz
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2020
quite possibly the best cookies I have ever made and I have made quite a few. The texture, so light and delicate. FYI I followed the recipe and then took half the batter and added half cup of chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of pecans. it makes about 2 dozen of each kind of cookie. we tried to decide which one is better but they're both so good they don't need to compete. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022