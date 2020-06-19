Thin and Crispy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars Best cookies I’ve ever made. Followed the recipe with no changes. Be sure to keep the balls 3 inches apart. Got exactly the 30 as stated.

Rating: 5 stars My new favorite cookie! First attempt did not turn out as thin as I was expecting but who cares, it was delicious and crispy. I flattened a little before baking and will flatten a little more next time.

Rating: 3 stars It was good but NOT CRISPY. Maybe I made the cookie too thick. I recommend you make the cookie as thin as possible or it will be chewy and not crispy.

Rating: 5 stars Do not over mix it. If your cookies seem too thick this is probably the reason. These are just delicious--plan on making some to share as they are too good to keep in the house. If you do accidentally over mix, let the dough rest, and/or add the remaining 2T butter.

Rating: 5 stars Best crispy oatmeal raisin cookies I've ever had

Rating: 5 stars These were thin, crispy, and full of flavor. The nutmeg and cinnamon was the right ingredient.

Rating: 5 stars These cookies are so good! I used 1/2 tsp more cinnamon and nutmeg to add a bit more flavor. Love the crunchiness!

Rating: 5 stars as a Tates cookie eater from the orginal bakery on Long Island I thought these were great. A little chewier so next time I'll flatten them a little before baking. Also didn't have salted butter so used unsalted. Not sure if it would have made a difference. These are now my go to cookies when I need a fix.