Thin and Crispy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Best cookies I’ve ever made. Followed the recipe with no changes. Be sure to keep the balls 3 inches apart. Got exactly the 30 as stated.
My new favorite cookie! First attempt did not turn out as thin as I was expecting but who cares, it was delicious and crispy. I flattened a little before baking and will flatten a little more next time.
It was good but NOT CRISPY. Maybe I made the cookie too thick. I recommend you make the cookie as thin as possible or it will be chewy and not crispy.
Do not over mix it. If your cookies seem too thick this is probably the reason. These are just delicious--plan on making some to share as they are too good to keep in the house. If you do accidentally over mix, let the dough rest, and/or add the remaining 2T butter.
Best crispy oatmeal raisin cookies I've ever had
These were thin, crispy, and full of flavor. The nutmeg and cinnamon was the right ingredient.
These cookies are so good! I used 1/2 tsp more cinnamon and nutmeg to add a bit more flavor. Love the crunchiness!
as a Tates cookie eater from the orginal bakery on Long Island I thought these were great. A little chewier so next time I'll flatten them a little before baking. Also didn't have salted butter so used unsalted. Not sure if it would have made a difference. These are now my go to cookies when I need a fix.
quite possibly the best cookies I have ever made and I have made quite a few. The texture, so light and delicate. FYI I followed the recipe and then took half the batter and added half cup of chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of pecans. it makes about 2 dozen of each kind of cookie. we tried to decide which one is better but they're both so good they don't need to compete.