Thin and Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crispy, buttery chocolate chip cookies with a caramel flavor that can't be beat!

By pho1962

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 baking sheets.

  • Combine butter, brown sugar, and white sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla extract. Beat until well incorporated. Stir in flour and baking soda until smoothly blended. Fold in chocolate chips.

  • Drop teaspoonfuls of cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until deeply browned and crisp, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool. Repeat with remaining cookie dough.

Cook's Note:

Use a mix of chocolate chips and chopped nuts if preferred (up to 2 cups total).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 52.3mg. Full Nutrition
