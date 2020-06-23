Vegetarian Taquitos

A vegetarian taquito recipe that gets its meatiness from mushrooms and other veggies. Even the carnivores in your life will love them! Serve with dips like salsa and sour cream.

By Krystal Bagley

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 taquitos
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Heat 1/4 cup oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, squash, carrot, and vegetarian patty. Cook and stir until vegetables are soft and tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Add taco seasoning and stir to combine. Set aside and let cool.

  • Heat 1 inch of oil in another frying pan over medium heat. Dip a corn tortilla into the hot oil with tongs. Wait for 3 seconds, flip, and cook another 3 seconds; remove to paper towels to drain and cool. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

  • Stir Cheddar cheese into the cooled filling mixture. Place 1 1/2 tablespoons of filling down the center of one tortilla and roll up; repeat with remaining tortillas and filling.

  • Place as many taquitos into the hot oil that will fit, seam side-down, using tongs. Cook until the bottoms are golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and continue to cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove to paper towels to drain. Repeat to cook remaining taquitos.

Cook's Notes:

You can use safflower oil instead of sunflower.

Instead of using a package of taco seasoning, you can substitute a mixture of onion powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper to taste.

You can use toothpicks to hold the taquitos together at first, if needed when frying.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 9.1mg; sodium 392.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

