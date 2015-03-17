Irish Soda Bread with Raisins

Love Irish soda bread with raisins with a good cup of tea or coffee. You can add an egg wash to the top of the bread and then sprinkle with sugar before baking, if desired.

By j1972optonlinenet

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl. Add buttermilk, butter, and eggs. Knead together with your hands or use an electric mixer; add raisins. Split dough in half and form into 2 loaves. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of each loaf comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 63.6g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 581.7mg. Full Nutrition
