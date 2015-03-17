Irish Soda Bread with Raisins
Servings Per Recipe: 18
Calories: 387
% Daily Value *
protein: 8g 16 %
carbohydrates: 63.6g 21 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 18.1g
fat: 11.7g 18 %
saturated fat: 6.9g 35 %
cholesterol: 49mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 350.2IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 5.1mg 39 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.6mg 1 %
folate: 106.9mcg 27 %
calcium: 147mg 15 %
iron: 3.1mg 17 %
magnesium: 21.3mg 8 %
potassium: 219.6mg 6 %
sodium: 581.7mg 23 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 47 %
calories from fat: 104.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.