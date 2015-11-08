Italian Cookies with Icing
These Italian sugar cookies feature almond extract in both the cookies and the icing, but you can switch it up and use either vanilla or anise extract, if preferred.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 60 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If you use vanilla or anise extract in the cookies instead of almond, be sure to match it in the icing.
You can also dip the cookies in the icing, or put the icing in a zip-top bag, snip the corner, and drizzle it, which is easier and takes less time.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 26.8mg; sodium 56.9mg. Full Nutrition