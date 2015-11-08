Italian Cookies with Icing

These Italian sugar cookies feature almond extract in both the cookies and the icing, but you can switch it up and use either vanilla or anise extract, if preferred.

By Lee M Longo

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
60 cookies
Ingredients

Cookies:
Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

  • Sift flour and baking powder together into a bowl.

  • Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in almond extract. Add flour mixture, 1 cup at a time; mix on low speed until incorporated. Roll batter into teaspoon-sized balls and place on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in batches in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • While cookies are baking, beat confectioners' sugar, milk, and almond extract for icing in a bowl until smooth.

  • Set cooled cookies close together on a cookie sheet. Frost with icing and sprinkle with nonpareils.

Cook's Notes:

If you use vanilla or anise extract in the cookies instead of almond, be sure to match it in the icing.

You can also dip the cookies in the icing, or put the icing in a zip-top bag, snip the corner, and drizzle it, which is easier and takes less time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 26.8mg; sodium 56.9mg. Full Nutrition
