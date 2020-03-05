Vegan Sloppy Joes

Rating: 3 stars

As written this was WAY too sweet. If I were to make this again I'd cut out the brown sugar altogether. On that note, the vegan crumbles are so pretty out of the bag (I used Morning Star) but as soon as they get a bit of heat to them they start breaking down into a wet crumbly mess. I'd make the sauce first and then just toss the crumbles in until heated through so that they would hold their shape and texture. With my changes I'd def make this again but as written I can only give this 3 stars. I highly recommend cutting back on the sugar or eliminating it altogether.