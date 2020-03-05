Vegan Sloppy Joes

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Wonderfully sweet and tangy Sloppy Joes that I grew up with, but veganized! You won't find any bell peppers here. This is far more wholesome than most Sloppy Joe recipes. The spices can be easily adjusted. These are also great with sweet potato fries! Try this for a quick and economical weeknight meal.

By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add meatless grounds and break up the clumps with a spoon until crumbly. Cook until browned and heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to low. Add ketchup, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, ground mustard, dill, and pepper. Mix well, cover, and let simmer until heated through, 3 to 4 minutes. Adjust seasonings if necessary.

  • Serve on hamburger buns.

Cook's Notes:

You can use 1 pound steamed lentils (such as Melissa's(R) from the produce aisle at Trader Joe's(R)) in place of meatless grounds, if you like. Just add some vegan beef-flavored bouillon base (not stock, you wouldn't want to add extra liquid) and a pinch of garlic powder to give it a beefy flavor. This is a healthy and tasty soy-free alternative to grounds.

Sometimes I steam the hamburger buns on top of the filling mixture until it's finished cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 54.8g; fat 12.5g; sodium 1408.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/10/2020
As written this was WAY too sweet. If I were to make this again I'd cut out the brown sugar altogether. On that note, the vegan crumbles are so pretty out of the bag (I used Morning Star) but as soon as they get a bit of heat to them they start breaking down into a wet crumbly mess. I'd make the sauce first and then just toss the crumbles in until heated through so that they would hold their shape and texture. With my changes I'd def make this again but as written I can only give this 3 stars. I highly recommend cutting back on the sugar or eliminating it altogether. Read More
