Taco Meatballs

This is my taco in a ball recipe. Create no-mess tacos or dip in fresh guacamole, ranch dressing, sour cream, salsa, or nacho cheese sauce; you can really get creative and have a taco party with this simple, sure-fire crowd favorite.

By sillymewinkle

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
24 balls
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix ground beef, onion, Cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, salsa, egg, and taco seasoning together in a bowl.

  • Form 1-inch balls from the mixture and place into the prepared dish so they aren't touching.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned and no longer pink in the centers, about 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes and serve.

Cook's Notes:

For a spicy kick add chopped jalapenos. Substitute Kraft(R) Mexican blend cheese for Cheddar cheese for even more taco flavor.

Wrap 3 to 4 balls in a flour tortilla and top with your favorite condiments for a no-mess burrito.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 120.9mg; sodium 886.7mg. Full Nutrition
