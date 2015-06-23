Chipotle Turkey Tacos

Just whipped this recipe up on a whim. Why should pork get all the chipotle/pineapple fun? Meaty, sweet, with a little spicy kick. This will surely become the most popular taco you will ever make! An excellent addition to this meal is the Cilantro-Lime Rice recipe from AllRecipes.

By Ceretto

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 tacos
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Remove chipotle peppers from sauce and slice into thin strips; keep adobo sauce for later.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add ground turkey, stirring to break up while cooking, until mostly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Add pineapple chunks, onion, and chipotle peppers. Cook until turkey is no longer pink and fully cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes more.

  • Stir reserved adobo sauce, 1/4 cup reserved pineapple juice, taco seasoning, and water into the pan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and let simmer, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Divide meat mixture evenly between tortillas and top with cilantro. Fold and serve.

Cook's Note:

You could use your own spice mix instead of packaged taco seasoning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 83.8mg; sodium 763.2mg. Full Nutrition
