Chipotle Turkey Tacos
Just whipped this recipe up on a whim. Why should pork get all the chipotle/pineapple fun? Meaty, sweet, with a little spicy kick. This will surely become the most popular taco you will ever make! An excellent addition to this meal is the Cilantro-Lime Rice recipe from AllRecipes.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You could use your own spice mix instead of packaged taco seasoning.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 83.8mg; sodium 763.2mg. Full Nutrition