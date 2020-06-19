Authentic Greek Moussaka

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars We loved it perfectly spiced. A lot of work but oh so worth it

Rating: 5 stars If you have a few hours to put aside to make this dish. You will not be disappointed.

Rating: 5 stars Definitely 5 star! I made it for a friend and I; she raved about it plus I thought it was very good. It has some good nutrition but over the top calories so it's a special treat. We ARE plotting ways to camouflage the eggplant to serve it to our husbands (they think they don't like eggplant).

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good, not too overwhelmingly sweet from the spices. I used a little too much tomato sauce, and it turned out a bit watery and hard to serve neatly. I will make it again with the meat filling a little drier. Everyone at work was jealous when I heated up leftovers in the break room the next day!

Rating: 4 stars To save time and cookware: I used 2 packages bechamel sauce as I know I like it and it always works. I had one large eggplant so that’s all I used. It filled an 8x8” casserole. I grilled the oiled eggplant slices on the barbecue instead of draining them in a colander and frying, since I know they would be dry enough grilled. I browned the ground beef in the microwave in a plastic colander over a bowl, drained all fat from the bowl and then added tomato sauce and spices and cooked till dry. I used more than the specified amounts of the spices as I like my food spicy. Omitted the egg. Assembled and cooked in oven as directed. Mine was done in 30 minutes. This was very good but a bit too cheesy-the oils from the cheese made it look greasy. Loved the spices!,

Rating: 5 stars This was mouthwatering. We made half the recipe to serve 4. Next time, we’ll use a bit more meat & seasoning to balance all the eggplant & bechamel sauce.