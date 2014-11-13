Roasted Cauliflower With Cumin and Cilantro

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Roasting the cauliflower gives the edges a crispy caramelization and brings out the natural sweetness of the vegetable. It also keeps a nice crunch when cooked quickly at high heat. Try this roasted cauliflower with cumin recipe and you'll never boil, blanch, or steam it again!

By Emily @ Truefood

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Toss cauliflower florets in oil and place on a baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Roast in the preheated oven, turning the pan and tossing florets once or twice for even cooking, until nicely caramelized, about 30 minutes. Drizzle with lemon juice and cumin; toss to combine, and cook until tender, about 10 minutes more.

  • Remove from the oven, sprinkle with cilantro, and serve warm.

Cook's Note:

Mint or parsley would be nice, too!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 10.6g; sodium 125.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Jeane
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2020
It was easy to throw together and delicious - fool proof addition to any meal!
Reviews:
Stephanie Towery-Haines
Rating: 1 stars
08/06/2020
I had high hopes for this because it contains 2 ingredients i absolutely love, cauliflower and cilantro but unfortunately those 2 things just dont mix well. I plan on putting the leftovers (which is almost all of it) in a foil packet with some butter and reheating on the grill... Hoping the butter and smokiness of the grill will make it palatable. Read More
Jeane
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2020
It was easy to throw together and delicious - fool proof addition to any meal!! Read More
