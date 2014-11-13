Roasted Cauliflower With Cumin and Cilantro
Roasting the cauliflower gives the edges a crispy caramelization and brings out the natural sweetness of the vegetable. It also keeps a nice crunch when cooked quickly at high heat. Try this roasted cauliflower with cumin recipe and you'll never boil, blanch, or steam it again!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Mint or parsley would be nice, too!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 10.6g; sodium 125.5mg. Full Nutrition