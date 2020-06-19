Mini Chocolate Cupcakes

I'm very excited about this mini chocolate cupcake recipe. It saves time, money, and most of all, butter! I love using butter for cupcakes but it's pricey and you may notice your cupcake is a little dense if it's sitting out for a while. This recipe contains extra-virgin olive oil and no coffee. Use good quality cocoa powder because I do notice a difference when using generic. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do! Happy baking!

By EmmyLumia27

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 mini cupcakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 16 mini muffin cups with paper liners.

  • Mix flour, brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Break up clumps lightly with a whisk.

  • Mix milk, egg, oil, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl until well incorporated. Whisk into the flour mixture until well incorporated and there are no clumps. Do not overmix the batter. Fold in pudding with a spatula while scraping the bottom of the bowl. Stir in chocolate chips; batter will be runny and not very thick.

  • Pour batter into the prepared cupcake cups with a Wilton® cookie scoop or measuring cup with a spout, filling each 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a cupcake comes out clean, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 88.5mg. Full Nutrition
Jalion
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2020
Made it loved it making it again today Read More
Judith Bonnett
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2020
i used the tiny chocolate chips .... very good will for sure make it again & again Read More
