High-Altitude Chocolate Cake

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This moist chocolate cake never collapses, something I can't say for other cakes I've baked at high altitude! This cake has been tested at 9,000 feet and always turns out fluffy and moist! Frost this delicious layer cake with cream cheese vanilla bean frosting. Bailey's® buttercream or mocha frosting are also great choices.

By Vespawoolf

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Original recipe yields 12 servings

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans.

  • Place cocoa into a small bowl, pour coffee over top, and stir to combine. Set aside to cool.

  • Combine sugar, yogurt, milk, eggs, and vanilla extract in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add olive oil and mix to combine.

  • Combine flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder in a large bowl; whisk until combined with no lumps remaining. Pour dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and beat until just mixed. Stir in the coffee mixture and pour batter into the prepared cake pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and the center looks slightly wet but springs back lightly when touched, 25 to 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack and let cool, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can use vegetable oil instead of olive oil, but the olive oil gives the cake a richer flavor.

Turbinado sugar can be used in place of white sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 290.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Monica Hudson
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2020
From Cheyenne, Wy, this cake is amazing! I used canola instead of olive oil, added milk chocolate chips, and topped it with a simple vanilla frosting. I also made one 9x13. It didn’t sink or mound, it was perfectly flat when all was said and done! And super delicious. Read More
Reviews:
shell
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2020
Will make again. Substituted stevia/sugar blend for sugar and worked well. Very moist, delicious cake. Read More
angledge
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2021
Baked this cake at 7,950'. I am NOT a baker but I wanted to make a cake for my boyfriend's birthday. I followed this recipe closely, only substituting cake flour for the all-purpose flour. It came out perfectly! I made a black cherry compote & spread that between the layers, then frosted with a store-bought buttercream frosting. The cake was moist, flavorful, & fluffy. Loved it! Read More
larisalalonde
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2021
I just made this cake for my son's second birthday. I've been living at about 7,000' elevation for 13 years and love to bake bread and muffins but have never mastered cakes and cupcakes. This one was absolutely amazing! I followed the recipe exactly and added a simple vanilla frosting with crushed graham crackers around the edge. Huge hit! With adults and children. I was a little worried about putting 1.5 cups of coffee in a cake for a toddler but you can't taste it at all. (not sure about the caffeine though...) I'm so happy I finally found a recipe that works for this elevation! Thank you!!! Read More
Ann H.
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2021
This recipe saved the day! The day before my son’s first birthday, I tried baking a chocolate cake twice with disastrous results. Then I realized the fact that we live at 9,350 feet above sea level might be to blame. I found this recipe and tried it three hours before guests arrived. It turned out great! Flat, no sunken middle, no overflowing batter. The guests raved about it. I think the coffee helps enrich the flavor. The only adjustments I made were to use vanilla flavored Greek yogurt and to bake it in an approximately 9x13-inch cake pan. I topped the cake with vanilla buttercream icing and diced strawberries. Thank you for this great high-altitude recipe! Read More
Monica Hudson
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2020
From Cheyenne, Wy, this cake is amazing! I used canola instead of olive oil, added milk chocolate chips, and topped it with a simple vanilla frosting. I also made one 9x13. It didn’t sink or mound, it was perfectly flat when all was said and done! And super delicious. Read More
