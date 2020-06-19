High-Altitude Chocolate Cake

1 of 3

Rating: 5 stars Will make again. Substituted stevia/sugar blend for sugar and worked well. Very moist, delicious cake.

Rating: 5 stars Baked this cake at 7,950'. I am NOT a baker but I wanted to make a cake for my boyfriend's birthday. I followed this recipe closely, only substituting cake flour for the all-purpose flour. It came out perfectly! I made a black cherry compote & spread that between the layers, then frosted with a store-bought buttercream frosting. The cake was moist, flavorful, & fluffy. Loved it!

Rating: 5 stars I just made this cake for my son's second birthday. I've been living at about 7,000' elevation for 13 years and love to bake bread and muffins but have never mastered cakes and cupcakes. This one was absolutely amazing! I followed the recipe exactly and added a simple vanilla frosting with crushed graham crackers around the edge. Huge hit! With adults and children. I was a little worried about putting 1.5 cups of coffee in a cake for a toddler but you can't taste it at all. (not sure about the caffeine though...) I'm so happy I finally found a recipe that works for this elevation! Thank you!!!

Rating: 5 stars This recipe saved the day! The day before my son’s first birthday, I tried baking a chocolate cake twice with disastrous results. Then I realized the fact that we live at 9,350 feet above sea level might be to blame. I found this recipe and tried it three hours before guests arrived. It turned out great! Flat, no sunken middle, no overflowing batter. The guests raved about it. I think the coffee helps enrich the flavor. The only adjustments I made were to use vanilla flavored Greek yogurt and to bake it in an approximately 9x13-inch cake pan. I topped the cake with vanilla buttercream icing and diced strawberries. Thank you for this great high-altitude recipe!