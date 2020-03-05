Three-Layer Chocolate Cake with Irish Coffee Frosting

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A rich chocolate three-layer cake with light whipped cream, Irish coffee frosting, and a layer of fudge.

By Scott Hindley

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
1 hr
cook:
35 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 3-layer cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line three 8-inch round cake pans with parchment paper, then spray with baking spray. Place a large aluminum mixing bowl in the freezer.

    Advertisement

  • Place chocolate in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Stir frequently, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, until chocolate is melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

  • Sift flour, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl. Whisk hot coffee and cocoa together in a separate bowl until smooth; stir in buttermilk.

  • Cream brown sugar, butter, and vanilla extract in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating briefly after each addition. Mix in cooled chocolate. Add flour mixture in 2 batches, alternating with buttermilk mixture, beating batter briefly after each addition. Divide batter evenly between the prepared cake pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack and remove parchment paper. Let cool, about 30 minutes.

  • Flip cakes over and trim the top of each one to make it flat. Drizzle 1/4 cup cream liqueur over each cake and allow to soak in while you make the frosting.

  • Remove aluminum bowl from the freezer; add heavy cream and instant coffee granules. Beat with an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment until soft peaks start to form. Add powdered sugar and whisk until medium peaks form. Add pudding mix gradually on low speed. Fold in cream liqueur. Taste and adjust with more powdered sugar, if needed.

  • Place one cake on a serving plate, top with 1/3 of the fudge sauce, and spread a generous layer of coffee frosting on top; repeat with the second layer. Add the remaining cake and top with remaining fudge sauce. Crumb-coat the sides of the cake lightly with frosting.

  • Fit a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip and fill with frosting. Pipe 1 vertical line of dots from the bottom to the top edge of the cake. Place a spoon over the center of each dot and drag to create a petal effect, wiping the spoon clean after each swipe. Pipe another line of dots in the tails of the previous petals and repeat dragging motion. Continue to pipe dots and create petals around the entire cake, finishing with a line of dots.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
638 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 73.6g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 128.3mg; sodium 463.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Maryann Hopper
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2020
Yes, will make often, delicious Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022