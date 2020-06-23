Vegetarian Mexican Lasagna

This dish was a hit with the whole family. Followed recipe exactly, other than adding a little extra spinach since we love it. The ratio of veggies and cheese and corn tortillas is perfect ! The enchilada sauce and salsa you use can vary the flavors to your liking, which is perfect. I used green enchilada sauce, next time I will try using red.
Very good and such a alternative to Italian lasagna! I did not have spinach so left that out and it was fine. My guests loved it as they only have had the same kind of vegetarian lasagna. Thanks will make againz!
One of the best recipes I have tried from here....it's delicious!! Made a few adaptations to make putting the casserole together a bit easier. Used 3/4 tsp crushed red pepper instead of jalapeno. Next time I might cut back to 1/2 tsp. I used 2 tsp chopped garlic from a jar. I suggest using chunky salsa that is refrigerated at the store. I also added a bit of brown sugar to the salsa to pacify some of the acidity of the tomatoes. I substituted cottage cheese for the ricotta. Makes the cheese layer so much easier to spread. The recipe makes a large casserole and it does freeze well. BIg hit with my husband and neighbor.
The changes made: Lowest salt salsa possible Used rehydrated dry black beans No enchilada sauce Whole wheat tortillas Less cheese and for 1/2 of the recipe, one 5oz bag of fresh spinach, wilted and scissor “chopped” And low fat small curd cottage cheese That’s probably a lot of changes but worked well is worth doing again. I have to prepare low fat, low salt meals.
I prepared and served this dish at our weekly pot-luck dinner. It was well received, even by the “gotta have meat” group. Changes I made: extra red bell pepper, about 1/2 cup extra pepper jack cheese on top and 2oz extra enchilada sauce (the can was 10oz). I’ll definitely prepare this dish again.
This dish is something I make every week, cut into 8 servings and send out for lunches as well as dinners! I leave out cheeses and use cottage cheese instead of ricotta for extra creaminess and it turns out amazing! Give it a try!
