Vegetarian Mexican Lasagna

13 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A vegetarian Tex-Mex lasagna made with corn tortillas and packed with cheese and veggies. Garnish with cilantro, sour cream, and other favorite toppings.

By My Hot Southern Mess

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch lasagna
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, jalapenos, bell pepper, and garlic; cook and stir until onion is translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and add salsa, black beans, corn, chili powder, and cumin. Bring to a simmer; let simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Combine 2 cups pepper Jack cheese, ricotta cheese, spinach, egg, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

  • Place 6 corn tortillas in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Add 1/2 of the vegetable mixture using a slotted spoon, followed by 1/2 of the cheese and spinach mixture. Add a layer of 6 tortillas and follow with remaining vegetables and remaining cheese mixture. Top with remaining tortillas. Spread enchilada sauce across the top and remaining pepper Jack cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbly, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

Flavor is dependent on salsa and enchilada sauce used; for example if you do not like spicy foods, use a mild salsa and enchilada sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 70.2mg; sodium 862.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/31/2022