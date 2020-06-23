Vegetarian Mexican Lasagna

One of the best recipes I have tried from here....it's delicious!! Made a few adaptations to make putting the casserole together a bit easier. Used 3/4 tsp crushed red pepper instead of jalapeno. Next time I might cut back to 1/2 tsp. I used 2 tsp chopped garlic from a jar. I suggest using chunky salsa that is refrigerated at the store. I also added a bit of brown sugar to the salsa to pacify some of the acidity of the tomatoes. I substituted cottage cheese for the ricotta. Makes the cheese layer so much easier to spread. The recipe makes a large casserole and it does freeze well. BIg hit with my husband and neighbor.