Honey Whole Wheat Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These soft and cakey peanut butter cookies use nonfat Greek yogurt and don't have any oil or butter. With whole wheat flour and honey, they are great as a snack between meals.

By Tammy Lynn

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or use cooking spray.

  • Combine peanut butter, honey, and brown sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Add Greek yogurt, egg, and vanilla extract; mix well. Add whole wheat flour, baking soda, and salt. Mix until dough is blended together. Refrigerate dough for 20 minutes.

  • Scoop 1 tablespoon of chilled dough and roll into a ball. Place cookie balls 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheet. Press down with a fork in a criss-cross pattern.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges firm up and start to brown, 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 62.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

tshea
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2020
This was recipe was great and simple! Happy to find a cookie recipe that doesn't require two sticks of butter! Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Cassia Tremblay
Rating: 3 stars
05/18/2020
The first batch of these cookies were very light and fluffy, not the traditional gooey peanut butter cookie (makes sense given the healthy swaps!). I also found the peanut flavour was quite light. I added an additional 1/4 cup of peanut butter to the remaining half of the dough to make the cookies more dense and peanutty. Read More
Reviews:
Celeste
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2020
Great recipe! The dough is smooth and sticky. I added a little oats, chocolate chips, and peanuts to mine. Turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(1)
