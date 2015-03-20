Black Bean Hummus with Avocado

Black bean hummus with avocado and lime is a delicious new take on hummus that I recommend to anyone looking for a quick appetizer or snack. This recipe combines the savory flavors of guacamole and black bean hummus into a hybrid dip that isn't like anything else you've probably ever tried before. It's a hit recipe that I make for parties, and I'm confident that you'll love it as much as my friends and I do.

By Garrett P

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine black beans, avocado, oil, vinegar, garlic, lime juice, coriander, cumin, sea salt, black pepper, and ancho chile in the bowl of a food processor or electric blender. Blend mixture to your preferred texture.

Cook's Note:

You can use rice vinegar instead of white wine vinegar, and pinch jalapeno instead of ancho.

54 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 3.6g; sodium 74.5mg. Full Nutrition
