Citrus Spinach Salad with Feta and Cranberry Dressing

Summer citrus salads are always a must in our Texas heat. This spinach and grapefruit salad is a quick and easy fix that can be whipped up easily with most items you already keep in your pantry/kitchen. I can easily have this as a meal in itself but it works great as a side salad with a cool cucumber/alfalfa/tzatziki 1/2 sandwich. The options are endless and yours to create. Add some sliced strawberries for sweetness and bright, festive color.

By Sahara B

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread walnuts on a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Toast in the preheated oven until golden and fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

  • Zest orange and reserve. Slice the tops and bottoms of grapefruit and cut along the curves, top-down, to remove skins and piths. Repeat with orange. Cut fruits into segments on a plate or shallow bowl, cutting from connective membranes and catching any extra juices (save juices for dressing). Squeeze segments lightly for extra juice.

  • Combine toasted walnuts, spinach, feta cheese, and grapefruit and orange slices in a large mixing bowl.

  • Pour grapefruit and orange juices into a measuring cup and add enough cranberry juice to reach 1/3 cup. Whisk in olive oil, turbinado sugar, 1 teaspoon reserved orange zest, parsley, and kosher salt until dressing is thickened. Drizzle over salad. Garnish with any remaining orange zest.

Cook's Note:

You can use white sugar instead of turbinado.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 40.9g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 478.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/26/2022