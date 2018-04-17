Citrus Spinach Salad with Feta and Cranberry Dressing
Summer citrus salads are always a must in our Texas heat. This spinach and grapefruit salad is a quick and easy fix that can be whipped up easily with most items you already keep in your pantry/kitchen. I can easily have this as a meal in itself but it works great as a side salad with a cool cucumber/alfalfa/tzatziki 1/2 sandwich. The options are endless and yours to create. Add some sliced strawberries for sweetness and bright, festive color.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can use white sugar instead of turbinado.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 40.9g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 478.6mg. Full Nutrition