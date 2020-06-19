Grapefruit Vinaigrette
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 92.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.2g
carbohydrates: 2.6g 1 %
sugars: 0.7g
fat: 9.2g 14 %
saturated fat: 1.4g 7 %
vitamin a iu: 90.7IU 2 %
vitamin c: 7.8mg 13 %
folate: 2.1mcg 1 %
calcium: 2.4mg
iron: 0.1mg
magnesium: 2.5mg 1 %
potassium: 33.4mg 1 %
sodium: 26.1mg 1 %
calories from fat: 82.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved