Grapefruit Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A refreshing grapefruit dressing that's easy to make! I like to put it on a salad of spinach, walnuts, and apple chunks.

By BrieanneM

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 /4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk grapefruit juice, vegetable oil, sugar, and dry mustard together in a bowl. Season dressing with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 9.2g; sodium 26.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2020
Perfect as written! I'm not a huge fan of grapefruit but this totally works. Helpful hint: you only need 1 large grapefruit to get 1/2 cup juice. Read More
