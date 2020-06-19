Citrus and Cinnamon Spinach Salad

A fresh and fantastic spinach and grapefruit salad with a unique taste!

By Lindsay

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:
Salad:

Directions

  • Place orange juice, sugar, vinegar, and cinnamon in a saucepan and simmer until it reduces by half, 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside to cool, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk vegetable oil into dressing mixture slowly.

  • Place spinach, mandarin oranges, feta cheese, and grapefruit into a bowl and drizzle with dressing. Serve immediately.

Cook's Note:

You can use fig-flavored vinegar instead of raspberry, and crumbled blue cheese instead of feta, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 212.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/26/2022