Sweet Beef Barbeque for a Crowd

Make this barbeque for a crowd or make it to freeze! I recently made this recipe for our annual Super Bowl party and got lots of compliments from our friends. It also freezes really well and works great for a quick meal! I often make this the day before a big event, store it in the fridge, and reheat it on the stovetop. Serve on potato rolls with American cheese, if desired.

By Aimee

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
22
Yield:
22 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

22
Original recipe yields 22 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ground beef, onion, celery, and bell pepper in a very large pot over medium-high heat; cook and stir until beef is browned and crumbly and no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Add brown sugar and stir to combine. Mix in chili sauce, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Cook over medium heat until all ingredients are heated through, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 69.7mg; sodium 255.8mg. Full Nutrition
