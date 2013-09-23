Healthy Chocolate Zucchini Loaf

I came up with this recipe so that I could enjoy a healthier treat that was still appealing to my kids.

By Stephanie1125

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 standard loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • Combine zucchini, maple syrup, oil, and vanilla extract in a large bowl.

  • Mix flour, hemp hearts, chia seeds, coconut, cocoa powder, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, and nutmeg together in a separate bowl. Mix wet and dry ingredients until just combined. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into a loaf comes out clean, about 60 minutes. Cut each loaf into 12 slices once cooled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 38.8mg; sodium 167.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022