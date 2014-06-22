Easy Breakfast in a Biscuit

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a favorite recipe to make with my children. It's a quick and easy breakfast-on-the-go idea.

By Amills4

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 breakfast biscuits
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crispy, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, beat eggs and milk together in a bowl. Pour into a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir until scrambled and set, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Drain bacon slices on paper towels. Crumble into small pieces and mix with the scrambled eggs. Add American cheese.

  • Flatten 1 biscuit and fill with 2 tablespoons of the egg mixture. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Drizzle with 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup. Flatten a second biscuit and place on top. Pinch edges together to hold in filling. Repeat with remaining biscuits, egg mixture, and maple syrup.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 106mg; sodium 1369.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Nicole Sexton
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2020
My son tore it up and then asked for a second one. Definitely making this again Read More
