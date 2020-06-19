Amish Buttermilk Cake

This is an old Amish family recipe that has been handed down for many generations. This is a different kind of cake, that is really best eaten with fresh fruit, especially strawberries. Very easy and yummy!

By emberladyrose

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x11-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x11-inch cake pan.

  • Combine flour, white sugar, brown sugar, butter, and baking soda in a bowl until crumbly. Transfer 1 cup of crumbs to a small bowl and set aside. Add buttermilk and cinnamon to remaining crumbs and mix until batter is just combined and moist. Pour batter into the prepared cake pan and sprinkle reserved crumbs on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 121.8mg. Full Nutrition
