Amish Brown Sugar Pie

This is an old Amish recipe, also called "Tears on Your Pillow Pie," that I have made for years. I have adapted the recipe as the original was for a fire-powered oven. It's one of my most requested pies. Store in refrigerator but for best taste allow to reach room temperature before serving.

By lizzielou

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Combine brown sugar and flour in a mixing bowl. Mix in melted butter. Add evaporated milk, eggs, and vanilla extract; stir well. Pour into the pie shell.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue to bake until center is soft but not jiggly, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 53.5g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 219.1mg. Full Nutrition
