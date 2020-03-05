Amish Brown Sugar Pie
This is an old Amish recipe, also called "Tears on Your Pillow Pie," that I have made for years. I have adapted the recipe as the original was for a fire-powered oven. It's one of my most requested pies. Store in refrigerator but for best taste allow to reach room temperature before serving.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 53.5g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 219.1mg. Full Nutrition