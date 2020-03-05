Amish Blackberry and Strawberry Baked Oatmeal
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 337.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.3g 9 %
carbohydrates: 48.1g 16 %
dietary fiber: 3.1g 12 %
sugars: 29.9g
fat: 14.6g 22 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 13 %
cholesterol: 28.9mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 791.4IU 16 %
niacin equivalents: 4.4mg 34 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 22 %
vitamin c: 15.2mg 25 %
folate: 68mcg 17 %
calcium: 162.6mg 16 %
iron: 6.3mg 35 %
magnesium: 35.9mg 13 %
potassium: 176.2mg 5 %
sodium: 356.2mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 39 %
calories from fat: 131.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved