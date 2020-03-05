Amish Blackberry and Strawberry Baked Oatmeal

Rating: 5 stars

2.8.20 Wow, this was quite the surprise in a very good way. Simply put, this was a remarkable Saturday morning breakfast. Not quite sure what the texture should be, but I did cook an additional 5 minutes to crisp up the top layer of the oatmeal, and the texture was absolutely perfect. You bite into a very creamy oatmeal, then the sweet fruit flavors kick in. Recipe doesn’t state what type of oatmeal to use, but I used old fashioned oats, and would do that again. The only modification I will make next time will be to reduce the amount of brown sugar, but that’s personal taste preference. The recipe submitter stated to use whatever type of fruit that you wanted, so I used fresh strawberries and blueberry pie filling (great combo). Gary Douylliez, thanks for passing on this recipe, we really enjoyed it, and I wouldn’t hesitate to serve this to family and friends. 5-STARS-ALL-THE-WAY!