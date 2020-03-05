Amish Blackberry and Strawberry Baked Oatmeal

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A really sweet innkeeper in Amish country taught me a version of this baked oatmeal recipe. Absolutely wonderful! Serve with milk.

By Gary Douylliez

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Cream brown sugar, oil, eggs, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl until smooth. Add oatmeal and milk and mix until combined.

  • Layer blackberry pie filling and strawberries in the bottom of the prepared pan. Add oatmeal mixture over fruit.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute any type of fruit and use any cooking oil that you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 48.1g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 28.9mg; sodium 356.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jackie Angelos
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2020
Turned out great. Sprinkled some walnuts after serving and a little cream and it made a satisfying breakfast for several days. Read More
Helpful
(1)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2020
2.8.20 Wow, this was quite the surprise in a very good way. Simply put, this was a remarkable Saturday morning breakfast. Not quite sure what the texture should be, but I did cook an additional 5 minutes to crisp up the top layer of the oatmeal, and the texture was absolutely perfect. You bite into a very creamy oatmeal, then the sweet fruit flavors kick in. Recipe doesn’t state what type of oatmeal to use, but I used old fashioned oats, and would do that again. The only modification I will make next time will be to reduce the amount of brown sugar, but that’s personal taste preference. The recipe submitter stated to use whatever type of fruit that you wanted, so I used fresh strawberries and blueberry pie filling (great combo). Gary Douylliez, thanks for passing on this recipe, we really enjoyed it, and I wouldn’t hesitate to serve this to family and friends. 5-STARS-ALL-THE-WAY! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jackie Angelos
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2020
Turned out great. Sprinkled some walnuts after serving and a little cream and it made a satisfying breakfast for several days. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kylie
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2021
This recipe is delicious! I used Blueberry Pie Filling and topped half of the dish with Chopped Walnuts (someone else said that they did that and it was good). The combination of Strawberry and Blueberry was great and I enjoyed the nut topping as well. Nuts or no nuts - personal preference. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022