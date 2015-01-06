Vegetarian Meatballs

No one ever knows these are vegetarian. These also make great cocktail meatballs in a slow cooker with sweet and sour, Asian, or barbecue sauce.

By pho1962

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
80 meatballs
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Mix eggs, bread crumbs, walnuts, Cheddar cheese, onions, cottage cheese, oil, garlic, basil, and salt together in a bowl with your hands until thoroughly blended. The batter will be very stiff.

  • Chill mixture in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.

  • Roll into 1-inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes, turn meatballs, and continue to bake for another 8 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

The key to this recipe is to finely chop (or food process) walnuts, onions, and bread crumbs so that there are no large chunks.

You can form the mixture into 40 2-inch meatballs instead.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 36g; cholesterol 136mg; sodium 853.6mg. Full Nutrition
