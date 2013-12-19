Sweet and Sour Vegetarian Meatballs

My vegetarian sweet and sour meatball recipe is the most requested recipe from my kitchen! These are delicious and the perfect size for the main appetizer at your next event! Your guests will love them...and will come back for more! I promise! I have served these at so many functions and people swear they are meat! Yes, I deep-fry them! They come out so round and delicious! Test one to be sure the meatballs are done inside. Be careful not to overcook them!

By lvscoffee7

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
19
Yield:
70 meatballs
Ingredients

19
Original recipe yields 19 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss cracker crumbs and pecan meal together in a large bowl. Add Colby-Jack cheese, onion, spinach, garlic, parsley, poultry seasoning, and salt. Beat the eggs together in a bowl; incorporate into the mixture.

  • Form meatballs using a 1-inch cookie scoop. Roll smooth.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer. Drop meatballs gently into the hot oil until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over low heat. Add grape jelly and stir gently until it's completely melted. Stir in chili sauce until well combined. Add cooked meatballs and stir to coat. Heat through, about 5 minutes. Serve.

Cook's Notes:

These meatballs freeze beautifully by themselves and can be tossed into spaghetti sauce or Stroganoff. Thaw meatballs before adding to the sauce.

Using fresh herbs bring the flavor of these vegetarian sweet and sour meatballs to life. The Town House(R) crackers bring a buttery flavor to the meatballs.

Before rolling the balls smooth, wet your hands with water and the mixture won't stick to your hands!

The longer the vegetarian sweet and sour meatballs stay over a heat source, the thicker the sweet and sour sauce will become.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 69.1mg; sodium 565.5mg. Full Nutrition
