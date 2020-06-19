Cranberry Shrub

This cranberry drinking vinegar is a great way to spruce up your holiday drinks and cocktails. Add a bit of sparkling water, ginger beer, or tonic water for a non-alcoholic sipper. Or, add a splash of gin or vodka with a few ounces of your favorite sparkling water for a tangy cocktail. It's even delicious as a substitute for plain vinegar in your vinaigrette recipe.

Recipe by Buckwheat Queen

10 mins
20 mins
15 mins
45 mins
20
2 1/2 cups
  • Combine vinegar, water, and sugar in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add cranberries, cardamom pods, allspice berries, and cinnamon stick; bring to a boil. Stir and cover until cranberries begin to pop, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir again, being careful that cranberries do not burn you as they pop. Reduce heat and simmer until sugar has dissolved and cranberries have released their juice, about 10 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and allow to steep for 15 minutes. Strain into a container, seal, and refrigerate. Discard pulp.

41 calories; carbohydrates 10.7g; sodium 0.5mg.
