Cast Iron Skillet Peach Custard
Super easy way to make an old-time favorite. It can be altered easily to fit different cooking pans and ingredients.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you like a wetter pudding, use canned peaches (instead of fresh) and use all the juice from the can. Add this juice after you add all the other blended ingredients to the skillet.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 70.8g; fat 7g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 410.3mg. Full Nutrition