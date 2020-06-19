Cast Iron Skillet Peach Custard

Super easy way to make an old-time favorite. It can be altered easily to fit different cooking pans and ingredients.

By MandaSuthrnChf

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 10-inch skillet
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10-inch cast iron skillet with margarine.

  • Combine sugar and eggs in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Mix in pureed peaches and baking mix until combined. Add vanilla extract and stir until well blended. Pour into the prepared skillet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown, 45 to 55 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you like a wetter pudding, use canned peaches (instead of fresh) and use all the juice from the can. Add this juice after you add all the other blended ingredients to the skillet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 70.8g; fat 7g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 410.3mg. Full Nutrition
