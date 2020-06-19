Honey-Pepper Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

After much experimentation adapting and combining recipes, this one is the keeper. A scratch cornbread combining honey and pepper in an iron skillet yields a very tasty cornbread of excellent texture.

By Craig Kendall

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch skillet cornbread
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drop butter in a 9-inch cast iron skillet and place on the center rack of the oven; preheat to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Remove skillet from oven as soon as butter melts; this may be before oven reaches set temperature. Tip the skillet until melted butter coats all sides.

    Advertisement

  • Combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Whisk eggs thoroughly in another large bowl. Add milk and honey and whisk until combined. Add dry ingredients and stir just until mixed; pour batter into the prepared skillet. Stir batter in a folding motion to incorporate any remaining melted butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes before cutting and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 87.8mg; sodium 457.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Key Largo
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2020
This is a better recipe than the one I was using, cornbread was moist not crumbly and had a sweet peppery taste to it. the cooking time was a little off, it took me 32 minutes in gas oven to get the center done but worth the wait. Read More
Helpful
(2)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Key Largo
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2020
This is a better recipe than the one I was using, cornbread was moist not crumbly and had a sweet peppery taste to it. the cooking time was a little off, it took me 32 minutes in gas oven to get the center done but worth the wait. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Callista
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2021
Update: I since made this again with regular 2% milk and turkey fat (fat drippings off the thanksgiving turkey). It was amazing. I will never use another cornbread recipe. Not sweet, not dry. This even makes good leftovers the next day. Add some spices like sage or rosemary for fun and extra pepper Read More
dot4lds
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2020
I like this recipe I will try it and let you know how it turns out. Read More
Advertisement
Ricky Charles Shoemake
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2020
I only gave it a 4 star rating only because I don't like sugar in my cornbread. In my opinion, that is unnecessary. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022