Basic Skillet Cake

Rating: 5 stars

OMG, I'm in love with this cake!! It's a delicious, easy, rustic-style cake that you could serve for any occasion. Topped with the fresh strawberries--it was heaven! I did reduce the sugar to 3/4 cup as I don't particularly care for overly sweet things, and found it still a bit sweet for my tastes--but hubby loved it as-is. I also used buttermilk in place of regular milk just because I had it. I melted 1/4 cup of butter in the cast iron directly, and the other 1/4 in my mixing bowl, just to be sure I got the correct amount for both the cake batter and for greasing the pan. I think you could add any flavor you want to this as well--vanilla, almond, lemon, maple, etc--it would all be good! Last note: my cake only needed 25 minutes to bake. So I would start checking it after about 20 minutes to avoid overbaking. And if you don't have self-rising flour, substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 tsps baking powder, and a 1/2 tsp salt. Thank you for the recipe!