Basic Skillet Cake

This recipe was given to me by a friend years ago and she told me she used it for her strawberry shortcake. It is absolutely heavenly and my niece loves to eat it plain. It is just a good basic recipe--only your imagination limits what you can do with it. It is just a good ole southern recipe and super simple. Awesome with fresh strawberries.

By coppercat

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch skillet cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a 9-inch cast iron skillet over low heat. Transfer 1/2 of the melted butter to a mixing bowl, leaving remaining butter in the skillet.

  • Add sugar to the mixing bowl and beat with the melted butter until well blended. Add egg and mix until well beaten. Mix in flour and vanilla. Add milk, 2 tablespoons at a time, until mixture is the consistency of pancake batter. Pour batter into the skillet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the stovetop.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 51.6mg; sodium 291mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Kim
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2020
OMG, I'm in love with this cake!! It's a delicious, easy, rustic-style cake that you could serve for any occasion. Topped with the fresh strawberries--it was heaven! I did reduce the sugar to 3/4 cup as I don't particularly care for overly sweet things, and found it still a bit sweet for my tastes--but hubby loved it as-is. I also used buttermilk in place of regular milk just because I had it. I melted 1/4 cup of butter in the cast iron directly, and the other 1/4 in my mixing bowl, just to be sure I got the correct amount for both the cake batter and for greasing the pan. I think you could add any flavor you want to this as well--vanilla, almond, lemon, maple, etc--it would all be good! Last note: my cake only needed 25 minutes to bake. So I would start checking it after about 20 minutes to avoid overbaking. And if you don't have self-rising flour, substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 tsps baking powder, and a 1/2 tsp salt. Thank you for the recipe! Read More
