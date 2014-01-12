Vitamix® Butternut Squash Soup

I was looking for a great butternut squash soup recipe that was creamy with great flavor. I found that I liked elements of many of the ones out there, but none hit the mark. So I created my own in the Vitamix®! My husband is an extremely picky eater when it comes to food consistency and he loved it. I hope you do as well. This recipe is now in our regular rotation. Top with paprika and parsley or your desired spice.

By APat

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Place butternut squash halves on the prepared baking sheet, flesh side up.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until squash is fork tender and easily pierced with a knife, 45 to 50 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a skillet over medium heat; add carrot, onion, and garlic and saute until fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Remove squash from the oven and cool until easily handled. Scoop cooked squash into a bowl; discard skins.

  • Combine chicken broth, 1/2 cup evaporated milk, half-and-half, sauteed veggie mixture, cooked squash, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper in a high performance blender (such as Vitamix®) in the order listed. Start blending on variable speed 1 and gradually increase to variable speed 10. Blend for 5 minutes 45 seconds, then turn down to variable speed 1.

  • Remove the cap while still blending and pour in remaining 3 tablespoons evaporated milk. Blend on variable speed 1 for 10 seconds more.

Cook's Notes:

For a creamier soup, use more half-and-half or heavy cream in place of evaporated milk. For a spicier soup, adjust cayenne pepper. To make it vegetarian, substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth.

Change it up by adding potatoes, celery, or a different type of squash.

Instead of roasting the squash, you can boil it for 20 to 25 minutes. Add sauteed ingredients and puree in a blender or food processor until desired consistency is reached. Transfer soup back to the saucepan and heat through, but do not boil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 21.4mg; sodium 701.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022