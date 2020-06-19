Milk Chocolate Ganache

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is the first and the best ganache I've made yet. I don't think I will ever stray from this recipe.

By sunnyk

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chop chocolate bar into small pieces; place in a glass or stainless steel bowl.

  • Combine cream and sugar in a small saucepan and bring over medium heat. Just as mixture starts to boil, pour it over chocolate and whisk until combined and chocolate has melted. Stir in butter. Set aside to cool and thicken, at least 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use less cream if you want it a bit thicker. This consistency is great for a cake but for cupcakes, I would use about 1/2 cup of cream instead.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 15.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Jonesfamily
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2021
This recipe served well as a pretty much unrevised standard base for my milk chocolate ganache. Differences: I used the chocolate I had on hand - Bakers semisweet (4 oz), FOUR squares of Aldi's brand milk chocolate candy bar (blue wrapper), and Aldi's brand milk chocolate chips to make up the remaining 4 oz. of chocolate (I use a digital kitchen scale) I added 1.5 tsp of instant clear jel (mixed into the sugar before heating) to thicken the ganache. Instant clear jel is a standard tool for thickening any dish I make. I added a dash of salt. I will save this recipe to my cookbook. It was sweet, not bitter, and a good consistency. Adding the butter at the end increases the smoothness of the ganache. Read More
