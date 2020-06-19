Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

Quick and easy: done in an hour! The most delicious Valentine's Day sugar cookie recipe I've ever used, and you do not have to refrigerate the dough.

By Haven

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen medium cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat butter and sugar together in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until smooth. Beat in egg, vanilla, and almond extract.

  • Combine flour and baking powder in a separate bowl and add to the butter mixture, a little at a time. Stir until well combined. Knead using wet fingers if dough gets too stiff, dusting with flouring occasionally, until it bounces back.

  • Roll dough out to uniform thinness and cut into desired shapes. Place 2 inches apart onto cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, about 10 minutes. Cool on the cookie sheets until firm enough to transfer to a cooling rack.

  • Meanwhile, melt confectioners' coating in the microwave according to manufacturer's instructions. Mix in red candy melts until desired color is reached. Dip cooled cookies in the candy coating and let rest on waxed paper until hardened, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you cannot find something comparable to red (or pink) candy melts, buy an oil-based food coloring.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 110.1mg. Full Nutrition
