Air Fryer Vegan Sweet Potato Fritters
Servings Per Recipe: 9
Calories: 66.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.8g 4 %
carbohydrates: 6g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.4g 6 %
sugars: 1.3g
fat: 4.2g 7 %
saturated fat: 0.4g 2 %
vitamin a iu: 2790.5IU 56 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
vitamin c: 0.8mg 1 %
folate: 3mcg 1 %
calcium: 7.6mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 5.7mg 2 %
potassium: 75.8mg 2 %
sodium: 140.3mg 6 %
calories from fat: 38
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
