Air Fryer Vegan Sweet Potato Fritters

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Crunchy yet soft on the inside with a hint of spiciness, these creamy sweet potato fritters are quick to make in an air fryer. Plus they're vegan!

By Yoly

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 fritters
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine shredded sweet potato, almond flour, onions, olive oil, salt, pepper, and turmeric in a bowl; stir until well combined. Scoop into 9 balls using a large cookie scoop and form into patties. Place patties into the air fryer basket making sure they are not touching. Spray tops with cooking spray.

  • Cook in the preheated air fryer until fritters start to brown at the edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Flip fritters over, spray with cooking spray, and air fry an additional 6 to 8 minutes. Let rest for 1 minute before removing from the air fryer basket.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 4.2g; sodium 140.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Mike
Rating: 4 stars
06/14/2020
Terrific, it's a sweet potato falafel. Would have gone 5 but the directions were a bit murky. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022