Everything Deviled Eggs
Everything seasoning is trending all over the United States. Although it may have made its debut on bagels, it's such a flavorful, multi-purpose blend and tastes so good on just about "everything," including deviled eggs.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Blitzing the egg yolks in a mini blender or food processor is quick and makes the filling super smooth and lump-free, but if you don't have either one, you can mash the yolks with a fork, add the other ingredients, and mix until smooth.
I make my own everything bagel seasoning but you can purchase it at Trader Joe's(R).
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
40 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 93.5mg; sodium 50.2mg. Full Nutrition