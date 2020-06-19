Everything Deviled Eggs

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Everything seasoning is trending all over the United States. Although it may have made its debut on bagels, it's such a flavorful, multi-purpose blend and tastes so good on just about "everything," including deviled eggs.

By lutzflcat

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 deviled eggs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 15 minutes. Remove eggs from hot water, cool under cold running water, and peel.

  • Slice eggs in half lengthwise and set the whites aside. Place yolks in a mini blender or food processor; pulse several times until finely chopped. Add yogurt, mustard, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and sugar and blend until smooth.

  • Transfer yolk mixture to pastry bag fitted with a large star tip and pipe filling into the egg whites (or stuff filling into egg whites with a spoon). Sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning and garnish with sliced scallions. Chill in the refrigerator until ready serve.

Cook's Notes:

Blitzing the egg yolks in a mini blender or food processor is quick and makes the filling super smooth and lump-free, but if you don't have either one, you can mash the yolks with a fork, add the other ingredients, and mix until smooth.

I make my own everything bagel seasoning but you can purchase it at Trader Joe's(R).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
40 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 93.5mg; sodium 50.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
