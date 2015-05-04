Chipotle Meatballs

This started off as hamburgers with fresh onion and cilantro but needed a way to make this family favorite into a finger food.

By Angie

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
30 meatballs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix beef, bread crumbs, dried onion, cilantro, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl.

  • Finely chop chipotle peppers and add peppers, adobo sauce, and egg to meat mixture. Mix well. Roll into 1 1/2-inch meatballs.

  • Heat a skillet over high heat. Brown meatballs in the hot skillet, turning as needed, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the centers, 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 10g; cholesterol 59.7mg; sodium 324.9mg. Full Nutrition
