Vegan Blueberry and Banana Oatmeal Muffins

Rating: 3 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Oatmeal muffins for a quick vegan snack!

By Salvatore Tuozzola

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Whisk almond milk, mashed banana, and vanilla extract together in a large mixing bowl until smooth. Add oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and sea salt; mix until well combined. Fold in blueberries. Fill the prepared muffin cups evenly with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 25 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 1.9g; sodium 143.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2020
I felt these needed a bit more sugar so I sprinkled powdered sugar on them as I ate them. My blueberries which I had previously flash frozen were very sweet. The recipe called for plenty of blueberries so there was at least one in every bite which made the muffins a bit sweeter. The recipe does not tell you how far to fill the liners so I went with 3/4's of the way. I wound up with 16 muffins that were quite small since they did not rise very much. Next time I will fill to the top. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)

Judy
Rating: 1 stars
02/23/2020
Something went wrong! I got 22 muffins out of this recipe but they did not turn into muffins. I ended up scraping the filling out of the liners and using it as breakfast cereal! What a waste of time and a mess. Read More
Abbigail Hughes
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2020
I liked this! Very simple, great for a quick breakfast, or snack. And my toddler loves them! I was a little disappointed about them sticking to the paper (picture provided). Next time I’ll just spray the cups with Pam... Read More
Helpful
(2)
joanie
Rating: 1 stars
02/18/2020
mine were soggy. not sure what i did wrong. Read More
Michelle Brittany Cox
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2020
These came out great! followed the recipe exactly, came out wonderful and lots of flavor. Will make again! Read More
