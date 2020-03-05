Vegan Blueberry and Banana Oatmeal Muffins
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 130.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.1g 6 %
carbohydrates: 25.8g 8 %
dietary fiber: 3.2g 13 %
sugars: 9.6g
fat: 1.9g 3 %
saturated fat: 0.2g 1 %
vitamin a iu: 109IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1mg 8 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 3.2mg 5 %
folate: 10mcg 3 %
calcium: 77.3mg 8 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 36.8mg 13 %
potassium: 168.2mg 5 %
sodium: 143.5mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 16.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved