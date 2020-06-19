Applesauce Zucchini Bread

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my first try at making this applesauce zucchini bread and I have to admit, it's a winner. I loved having a breakfast bread for my coffee. I had an extra loaf and took it into church to give to my ladies group...they loved too!

Recipe by Maria

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
2 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two loaf pans.

  • Combine flour, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, and baking powder in a bowl and set aside.

  • Combine eggs, sugar, and oil in another bowl and mix until blended. Add zucchini, applesauce, and vanilla extract. Mix into dry ingredients until well blended; stir in pecans. Pour evenly into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Let cool slightly before slicing and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 290.3mg. Full Nutrition
