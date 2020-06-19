Quick-Pickled Red Cabbage (Atchara)

Sour flavors are important in Filipino cooking, and quick pickles both heighten the sourness and serve as palate-cleansers, balancing and cutting through fattier dishes. This cold-flash-pickling method works with all kinds of vegetables (green papaya, radishes, and carrots are traditional), but red cabbage is an easy and gorgeous place to start. Store in the refrigerate for up to 3 days.

By Yana Gilbuena

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss cabbage with vinegar, sugar, coriander, pepper, and salt in a large bowl. Massage spices into cabbage using your hands. Adjust seasoning as desired with additional sugar or salt. Stir in Thai chile. Cover and chill until sugar and salt dissolve, at least 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute spiced cane vinegar for the coconut vinegar if needed. In a pinch, you can use white or rice vinegar.

Also called bird chiles, Thai chiles are small and slender and may be green or red. For less spice, leave whole; for more spice, chop.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
26 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 257.7mg. Full Nutrition
