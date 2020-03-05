Air Fryer Mustard-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes and Green Beans

Rating: 4.79 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Perfectly cooked mustard-crusted pork tenderloin with potatoes and green beans in an air fryer for four.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Whisk mustard, brown sugar, parsley, thyme, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl. Place tenderloin into the bowl and roll through the mustard mixture until evenly coated on all sides.

  • Place potatoes, green beans, and olive oil into a separate bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste and stir until evenly combined. Set aside.

  • Place tenderloin into the basket of the preheated air fryer and cook, undisturbed, until slightly pink in the center, about 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place green beans and potatoes into the air fryer basket and cook for 10 minutes, shaking halfway through cook time.

  • Slice tenderloin and serve with potatoes and green beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 61.3mg; sodium 619.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Reviews:
Cathy Rappazzo
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2020
I was just gifted an air fryer, I had never used one before and this was the first recipe I tried in it. I didn't change anything in the recipe, except that I forgot to halve the potatoes initially so I pulled them out part way through cooking to cut them, meaning they didn't darken up as much as if I had done it right the first time. The meal still turned out great. My whole family (including two younger picky eaters) devoured the meat and potatoes (obviously not the green beans, because, vegetables). The green beans didn't look overly appetizing, but they tasted phenomenal. The pork was just perfect. I will definitely be making this dish again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Pat-Perry
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2021
I, like many others, am new to the Air Fryer, and found this recipe easy to follow, with a very delicious outcome. I marinated the pork in a zip lock bag for several hours and liked the results. It took longer than the 20 minutes but using the temperature probe to 145 degrees gave us a very nice juicy center. The tiny potatoes are a must, they were oh so good. Thanks for a great evening meal! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Stacey
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2020
If I’m being honest, I purchased my pork tenderloin already seasoned with roasted garlic and cracked black pepper. I did follow everything else. The meat was so tender and juicy! The only thing that I would do differently would cook the potatoes a smidgen longer. Definitely would do again! Read More
Jean Waldkirch Weymer
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2021
I thought this was fantastic! I am new to using an air fryer and was very pleased with the results. The potatoes and Brussel sprouts definitely needed to cook for quite a bit longer though. Read More
julielynneharris@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2021
Outstanding. Made only the pork tenderloin, but exactly as described. This will become a staple for me. It was juicy and flavorful! Read More
marr2322
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2020
I really enjoyed this recipe. I didn't have white potatoes so I ended using sweet potatoes but nevertheless this is a great meal. Read More
Brent Niland
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2021
It was excellent! Read More
Tammy
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2021
Made as directed. Was very good! Read More
TheRookie
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2021
Pretty tasty..wow.. i think you need to increase the cook time on the potatoes like another user suggested...I would add another 2-5minutes cook time for them. Tenderloin came out nice and juicy...mmmm Read More
