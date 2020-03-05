Air Fryer Mustard-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes and Green Beans

1 of 5

Rating: 5 stars I was just gifted an air fryer, I had never used one before and this was the first recipe I tried in it. I didn't change anything in the recipe, except that I forgot to halve the potatoes initially so I pulled them out part way through cooking to cut them, meaning they didn't darken up as much as if I had done it right the first time. The meal still turned out great. My whole family (including two younger picky eaters) devoured the meat and potatoes (obviously not the green beans, because, vegetables). The green beans didn't look overly appetizing, but they tasted phenomenal. The pork was just perfect. I will definitely be making this dish again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I, like many others, am new to the Air Fryer, and found this recipe easy to follow, with a very delicious outcome. I marinated the pork in a zip lock bag for several hours and liked the results. It took longer than the 20 minutes but using the temperature probe to 145 degrees gave us a very nice juicy center. The tiny potatoes are a must, they were oh so good. Thanks for a great evening meal! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars If I’m being honest, I purchased my pork tenderloin already seasoned with roasted garlic and cracked black pepper. I did follow everything else. The meat was so tender and juicy! The only thing that I would do differently would cook the potatoes a smidgen longer. Definitely would do again!

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was fantastic! I am new to using an air fryer and was very pleased with the results. The potatoes and Brussel sprouts definitely needed to cook for quite a bit longer though.

Rating: 5 stars Outstanding. Made only the pork tenderloin, but exactly as described. This will become a staple for me. It was juicy and flavorful!

Rating: 5 stars I really enjoyed this recipe. I didn't have white potatoes so I ended using sweet potatoes but nevertheless this is a great meal.

Rating: 5 stars It was excellent!

Rating: 5 stars Made as directed. Was very good!