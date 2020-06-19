Berries and Cream Smoothie

If you have ever had a bowl of berries mixed with a little sugar and then topped with some whipping cream, you know that it is heavenly. If you haven't tried it before, maybe you shouldn't so that you can avoid forming an addiction. Whether you've had it or not, here is a great recipe that tastes just like it. It is simply in the on-the-go, drinkable form. Garnish with whipped cream and/or berries.
This makes a delicious, but spoonable smoothie, rather than a “sippable” one. I brought -as is - to work, but saved half for when I returned home. I then thinned it with unsweetened vanilla almond milk after also straining the seeds through a fine-mesh strainer. I used a mixed berry frozen blend rather than individual types.
This makes a delicious, but spoonable smoothie, rather than a “sippable” one. I brought -as is - to work, but saved half for when I returned home. I then thinned it with unsweetened vanilla almond milk after also straining the seeds through a fine-mesh strainer. I used a mixed berry frozen blend rather than individual types.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.