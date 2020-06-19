Berries and Cream Smoothie

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

If you have ever had a bowl of berries mixed with a little sugar and then topped with some whipping cream, you know that it is heavenly. If you haven't tried it before, maybe you shouldn't so that you can avoid forming an addiction. Whether you've had it or not, here is a great recipe that tastes just like it. It is simply in the on-the-go, drinkable form. Garnish with whipped cream and/or berries.

Recipe by The Smoothies 101

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour cream and half-and-half into an electric blender and blend on low speed until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and vanilla extract and mix for about 30 seconds. Add blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries. Blend until smooth, adding milk if necessary to make blending easier.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

If you choose to use fresh fruits instead of frozen, then you can simply add 1 to 2 cups of ice and omit the last 1/2 cup milk.

The 3/4 cup half-and-half may be substituted with regular milk (though it won't be quite as thick and creamy).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 37.6g; cholesterol 134.3mg; sodium 74.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/21/2022